PM Holds Roadshow Ahead Of Public Meeting In Tumakuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took out a roadshow in Tumakuru ahead of his public meeting here.



Soon after landing at the helipad here, he rode on his bullet-proof car standing on the running board.

Modi waved at the crowd that cheered him with chants of 'Modi-Modi'.The entire stretch was decked up with BJP flags, festoons and Modi's posters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people while holding a roadshow in Karnataka's Tumakuru ahead of the state Assembly polls. Thousands gather to catch a glimpse of PM.

Karnataka goes to the polls on May 10 with the results set to be declared on May 13.