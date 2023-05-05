PM Holds Roadshow Ahead Of Public Meeting In Tumakuru

Quick links:
Image: Representational Image (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took out a roadshow in Tumakuru ahead of his public meeting here.
Soon after landing at the helipad here, he rode on his bullet-proof car standing on the running board.
Modi waved at the crowd that cheered him with chants of 'Modi-Modi'.The entire stretch was decked up with BJP flags, festoons and Modi's posters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people while holding a roadshow in Karnataka's Tumakuru ahead of the state Assembly polls. Thousands gather to catch a glimpse of PM.#PMModi #KarnatakaAssemblyElections2023 #Karnataka #KarnatakaElections2023 pic.twitter.com/jZvXgRs1W7— Republic (@republic) May 5, 2023
Karnataka goes to the polls on May 10 with the results set to be declared on May 13.
