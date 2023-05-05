Last Updated:

PM Holds Roadshow Ahead Of Public Meeting In Tumakuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took out a roadshow in Tumakuru ahead of his public meeting here.

Karnataka Elections 2023
 
Press Trust Of India
PM Modi

Soon after landing at the helipad here, he rode on his bullet-proof car standing on the running board.

Modi waved at the crowd that cheered him with chants of 'Modi-Modi'.The entire stretch was decked up with BJP flags, festoons and Modi's posters.

 

Karnataka goes to the polls on May 10 with the results set to be declared on May 13.

