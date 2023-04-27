PM Modi Confident Of Victory In K'taka, 'BJP's Approach Different Than Other Parties'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday exuded confidence in BJP's victory in the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls. While virtually interacting with the Karnataka BJP cadres, he asserted, "When the booth is victorious, the victory in elections is certain, your endeavours to register to win at the booth levels will make the party win."

"During my recent visits to Karnataka, I received immense love and blessings from the people of this state. Also, each and every Karyakarta is being poured love from the people all across the state. It shows the deep faith of Karnataka's people in the BJP," PM Modi added. He went on to highlight the 'biggest difference' between BJP and the other parties in the run for assembly polls.

"The biggest difference between the BJP and other parties is approach. BJP is working on the road map of developed India in the coming 25 years. The agenda of our opponents is to grab power and our agenda is to develop the country in 25 years, to make it free from poverty and to take forward the potential of the youth. BJP is building a young team to lead Karnataka's development journey in the coming 25 years," he said.

PM Modi targets Congress for inaction against corruption

PM Modi slammed the Congress leadership for their inaction to combat corruption during their regime in the Centre. "Congress didn't have any interest in combatting corruption as it was itself the source of corruption. Since 2014, there has been an intense and vigorous fight against corruption. The trident of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile has so powerfully struck the Corruption."

He went on to appeal to the voters to make a 'double-engine' government in Karnataka with an absolute majority and sheer stability. He assured the voters that the capacities and capabilities of the poor, the farmers, the tribal communities, the women and everyone will be enhanced, and developed if BJP is voted to power.