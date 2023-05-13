PM Modi Congratulates Congress On Karnataka Win, Lauds BJP Karyakartas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Congress party after it registered a comfortable win in the Karnataka assembly elections. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said he hopes the party will fulfill people's aspirations and thanked BJP workers for their hardwork. "Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations," PM Modi tweeted.

"I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hardwork of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come," he wrote in another tweet.

The Congress party crossed the majority mark with 121 constituency wins out of 224 and is leading in 15 more seats. The BJP, on the other hand, won 56 seats and is leading in eight. The Janata Dal Secular (JDS) also won 18 and is leading in two more.

