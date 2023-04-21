PM Modi Dials BJP Leader Eshwarappa After Son Kantesh Misses Ticket For Karnataka Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning held a telephonic conversation with Karnataka BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa. During the call, PM Modi asked him about his health and inquired about the response of people towards the BJP ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections in 2023.

In response to PM Modi, BJP leader Eshwarappa assured the victory of the party in the upcoming polls by a huge margin. Towards the end, he told PM Modi, "It's a matter of immense pride and joy that a Prime Minister has dialled a general BJP worker like me."

Eshwarappa's son misses BJP ticket from Shivamogga

Notably, PM Modi's call to Eshwarappa comes after the ruling party on Wednesday released its fourth and final list of candidates for the Karnataka assembly polls. From the Shivamogga segment, the ticket was given to Channabasappa, while denying it to sitting MLA and senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa's son KE Kantesh.

Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and five-time MLA from Shivamogga, Eshwarappa is said to have sought the ticket for his son K E Kantesh, from the segment as he announced retirement from electoral politics, and had requested the party to not consider fielding him in the Assembly polls.

Senior BJP leader and MLC Ayanur Manjunath too was an aspirant from Shivamogga after Eshwarappa announced his retirement. However, he joined the JD(S) after the party denied him the ticket. He is now the JD(S) candidate from the Assembly segment.

"I didn't expect his (PM) call, it inspires me to win Shivamogga city and we'll try all possibilities to bring the BJP govt back in Karnataka. It’s not something special I have done. I have told the same to PM," said Eshwarappa after getting a call from PM Modi.

