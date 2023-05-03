PM Modi Lambasts Siddaramaiah, 'Congress Seeking Votes In Name Of Retirement'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress party in the run-up to May 10 Karnataka assembly elections for seeking votes from citizens in the name of retirement. While addressing his day's first public rally in Karnataka's Mudbidri, PM Modi mentioned that voting to Congress in the name of retirement means undoing the development initiatives taken by BJP in the last few years.

"BJP's resolve is to make Karnataka Number 1 in the country, to strengthen the Modern Infrastructure in Karnataka, to make Karnataka a Manufacturing Super Power. Congress, on the other hand, is asking for votes in the name of retirement.. for undoing the development initiatives of the BJP," said PM Modi.

Recently, on April 7, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress heavyweight Siddaramaiah iterated his retirement from electoral politics and claimed that the May 10 assembly polls will be his last poll battle. "I am contesting from Varuna assembly constituency as my native village comes under this constituency. This is going to be my last election. I will retire from electoral politics," he said.

#WATCH | I am contesting from Varuna assembly constituency as my native village comes under this constituency. This is going to be my last election. I will retire from electoral politics: Karnataka Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Siddaramaiah



PM Modi takes on Congress' poll promise

PM Modi took a jibe at the Congress party for promising to ban Bajrang Dal in their Karnataka election manifesto by commencing and concluding his Mudbidri campaign with a 'Bajrangabali ki Jai' chant. Earlier on Tuesday, while campaigning in Hospet, he said, "Today it is my great fortune to bow down to this holy land of Hanuman ji and see the misfortune, today when I have come here, at the same time the Congress party has decided to lock Bajrangbali in its manifesto."

"Earlier Shri Ram was locked up and now they have taken the decision to lock up those who chant Jai Bajrangbali," he added. A series of raging controversies is emerging from Karnataka as the state is set to undergo elections on May 10, with the result declaration on May 13. This time, more than 5 crore voters will decide the fate of candidates contesting 224 assembly seats.