Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers to Sri Nanjundeshwara Swami in Karnataka's Nanjangud on Sunday after signing off his high-voltage election campaign for the polls due on May 10 in the southern state with a roadshow covering the central and eastern parts of the city. Notably, this was the first time that PM Modi visited Nanjangud for an election rally.

PM Modi offers prayers to Sri Nanjundeshwara Swami after ending election campaign

Prayed to Sri Nanjundeshwara Swami at Nanjangud. pic.twitter.com/0Q7b3RSQdE May 7, 2023

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared his picture and wrote, "I prayed to Sri Nanjundeshwara Swami at Nanjangud. The Holy Nanjundeshwara Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva is also known as "Dakshina Prayaga" or "Prayag of the South"!"

PM Modi meets Hakki Pikki community people evacuated from Sudan

In the last leg of his election campaign, PM Modi also interacted with members of the Hakki Pikki tribe, who were evacuated from Sudan under Operation Kaveri, in Shivamogga. The returnees thanked PM Modi for carrying out the safe evacuation process. They also spoke about the tough situations they faced in Sudan and how the government and Indian Embassy ensured their safety.

Expressing gratitude towards the PM, evacuees said that in their hearts, they feel he represents the strength of not a double engine but a triple engine. During his interaction, PM Modi highlighted and recalled the fact that the ancestors of the community members stood alongside Maharana Pratap. "In the whole world, if any Indian is in any kind of difficulty, the government does not rest till the problem is resolved," said PM Modi.

PM Modi launches scathing attack against Congress on last day of his election rally in Karnataka

On Sunday (May 8), PM Modi held a massive three-hour roadshow in Karnataka's Bengaluru. People in large numbers gathered to welcome PM Modi. In his last election rally, PM Modi launched his sharpest attacks against the Congress party and accused the "royal family" of openly advocating for "separating" Karnataka from India.