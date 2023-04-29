Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday came down hard on the culture of 'abuse politics' and slammed the Congress party. While addressing a public rally on Saturday in Humnabad in the Bidar district of Karnataka in the run-up to assembly elections, PM Modi claimed that the Congress has abused him 91 times, and every time, they were punished for their deed.

Notably, PM Modi's take on abuse politics culture comes two days after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge likened him to 'poisonous snake.' While campaigning for the Congress in Ron town of Karnataka's Gadag district on Thursday, Kharge said, "Don’t make a mistake. Modi is like a venomous snake. If you say, no, it’s not poisonous, let’s lick it and find out, don’t go to lick it. If you lick, you die.”

PM Modi comes down hard on culture of abuse politics

"Congress has started abusing me again. Every time Congress abuses me, it gets punished. Congress has abused me 91 times...Let Congress abuse me, I will keep on working for the people of Karnataka. Had they spent this time in delivering good governance to the people instead of creating this dictionary of abuses, their condition would not have been this pathetic," said PM Modi.

#WATCH | "Congress has started abusing me again. Every time Congress abuse me, it gets demolished. Congress has abused me 91 times...Let Congress abuse me, I will keep on working for the people of Karnataka...," says PM Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting at Humnabad in… pic.twitter.com/bd4XbN0nT6 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2023

While stepping up the attack on the Congress party, PM Modi highlighted that the decades-old party has abused everyone in the country including Baba Sahib Ambedkar and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. "Congress didn't spare even the legends of the country, it abused everyone. Congress insulted Baba Sahib Ambedkar Ji, Savarkar Ji...and now they are doing the same to me."

"I'm honoured that I have been considered at the 'same pedestal' as these legends. They will keep on abusing me, I will keep on devoting myself in service to the nation. This time, the people of Karnataka will give them a befitting reply by exercising their rights to vote," PM Modi asserted.