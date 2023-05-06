PM Modi Slams Congress Guarantee Of 'Garibi Hatao' As Its 'biggest Fraud In History'; Holds Massive Roadshow In Bengaluru

Cautioning people of Karnataka against Congress' guarantees' ahead of Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called the promise of 'Garibi Hatao' announced by the party 50 years ago as its "biggest fraud in the history", which is still going on.

He also said people across different communities in Karnataka are angry about Congress' "abuses and lies" during the poll campaign, and would respond to it during voting on May 10.

The Prime Minister today held a massive roadshow in Bengaluru and addressed two public rallies at Badami in Bagalkote district and Haveri, campaigning for next week's Assembly election.

Modi said the overwhelming response he received in Bengaluru has made him believe that it is the people who are fighting the 2023 Assembly polls in Karnataka on behalf of the BJP.

"Congress people in Karnataka are spreading lies. All their lies have flown away in BJP's storm. Those who feel that Congress still has something left, please come and see here (in Karnataka). Every citizen of Karnataka is aware of the Congress' appeasement and 'taalabandi' (ban) policies," Modi said.

Addressing a public meeting in Haveri, he said OBCs, Lingayats and all other communities are angry about abuses of Congress' top leaders, and their anger has now turned into a resolve and a decision to bring BJP back to power with full majority in the state.

Noting that after Independence, Congress ruled both the country and state for decades, the Prime Minister said BJP's "double-engine" government under former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's and incumbent Basavaraj Bommai's leadership has been here for only three-and-half years.

He complimented the "double-engine" government's efforts for the development that happened in such a short span, especially in Haveri district.

The Congress could have done developmental work during its tenure, but accomplished nothing, Modi said, adding Congress means total corruption, scam, 85 per cent commission, a party that surrenders before terror, that prioritises appeasement, and that believes in "divide and rule" policy.

"Development cannot take place under Congress' rule because it loots money," he opined.

He claimed that for long Congress' practice has been to make false commitments and when people ask about fulfilling them on coming to power, they say a committee has been formed to look into it, adding the party has been making several false guarantees in Karnataka.

"Have a look at their track record and find out how false their guarantees are and how they have crossed the level of dishonesty," he said, as he listed out Congress' false guarantees in the party-ruled states like Himachal Pradesh.

Further cautioning that Congress will repeat the same thing in Karnataka, the Prime Minister said: "Fifty years ago, the Congress had given its biggest guarantee of 'garibi hatao' (getting rid of poverty), the entire election was fought on this one guarantee by Congress, and it is their biggest fraud in the history, which is still going on." "You (people) have made this son of yours (Modi) sit in Delhi, and I have lived in poverty and come here... Poverty has no difference of caste or religion," he said, mentioning the initiatives of his government for the welfare of the poor.

Highlighting that India today is the fifth largest economy putting behind England (the UK) that had colonised the country for 250 years, Modi said the country should now strive to reach the third spot. "It can happen with the strength of your votes. With the support of your votes, we will make Karnataka number one and that will in turn take India to third position," he said.

Earlier in the day, Modi held a massive roadshow in Bengaluru city, waving at a large number of enthusiastic crowd, who had lined up on both sides of the route.

The 26 kilometre roadshow in the state capital from Someshwar Bhavan RBI Ground in Bengaluru South to Malleshwaram's Sankey Tank, was covered in about three hours.

Modi's roadshow passed through parts of south and central Bengaluru, touching about a dozen Assembly segments.

Later addressing a rally in Badami, the Prime Minister said the "never-seen-before love and affection" he saw in Bengaluru was "unparalleled".

"This morning, I went to have a 'darshan’ (opportunity to see) of 'janata janardhan’ (public god) in Bengaluru. People gave me never-seen-before love and affection," Modi said.

"What I saw in Bengaluru, I say with confidence that this election is neither Modi contesting, nor BJP leaders or our candidates, it is the election the people of Karnataka are fighting on behalf of the BJP. I see the total control of the election in the hands of the people," he said.

Targeting former CM and Congress MLA from Badami Siddaramaiah, Modi said the opposition party leader has left this place (Siddaramaiah is contesting from Varuna seat this time). "Siddaramaiah has sensed which direction the wind is blowing. If he comes here by chance, ask him one question why people were deprived of basic infrastructure earlier," he said.

Hitting out at the Congress, he said the party has a "track record of 85 per cent commission" and they can never work to serve the people.