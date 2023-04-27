PM Modi To Take Charge Of BJP's Karnataka Campaign, Likely To Hold 22 Rallies In 6 Days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the election campaign for the BJP this weekend in Karnataka amid the souring political temperature in the biggest political battleground of the state. According to sources, the PM is likely to address 22 rallies in six days, apart from conducting a massive roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday. The state BJP-unit is enthusiastically looking at PM Modi's visit to the state, which is being seen as a morale booster dose to the BJP cadres.

With PM Narendra Modi being the biggest star-campaigner for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party is still finalising the election campaign schedule for him. Based on sources, news agency ANI said the major highlight of PM Modi's busy campaign schedule will be the massive roadshow in Bengaluru. However, within the 6 days of his election campaign, the PM will be holding more than three rallies a day.

BJP confident of winning Karnataka polls

Expressing confidence about BJP winning the Karnataka elections, a senior party leader told the news agency, "BJP is extremely confident of doing well in the Karnataka election. But the moment Prime Minister Narendra Modi hits the battleground, it is a different game altogether. There is no bigger momentum for our party campaign to peak."

PM Modi's campaign in Karnataka

According to sources, the Prime Minister will address rallies in Humnabad, Vijayapura, Kudachi and Bengaluru North on April 29, followed by massive rallies in Kolar, Channapattna and Belur on April 30. Furthermore, he will resume his election campaign back in the state next week during his two-day visit in Karnataka.

As per sources, PM Narendra Modi on May 2 will be holding public meetings in Chitradurga, Vijayanagara, Sindhanur, and Kalaburagi and on May 3 in Moodabidri, Karwar, and Kittur. Later, his campaign will be carried out in Chittapur, Nanjangud, Tumakuru Rural, Bengaluru South on May 6, which will be followed by him addressing back to back four rallies in Badami, Haveri, Shivamogga Rural and Bengaluru Central on May 7.

BJP pitches for double-engine government

The state of Karnataka is strategically very important for the saffron party, as it is the only south Indian state, where the BJP has a strong hold among the voters. The state also plays an important gateway for the party to the southern states. This is the reason why the party's national leadership considers it to be very important to gain a majority in the state's assembly.

The BJP is said to have strategised the election campaign by pitching the need to bring the double-engine government in the state once again. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai is going all out in the state to ensure a win in the state's assembly election.

The polls for the 224-seats Karnataka Assembly are scheduled to take place on May 10 in a single phase, while the counting of votes will take place on May 13.