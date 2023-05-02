Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, May 2 interacted with children in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi before his roadshow in the area. While having a conversation, the Prime Minister brought smiles to the faces of the young ones.

The adorable video was shared by news agency ANI and has since garnered more than 30k views on social media, with netizens praising the Prime Minister’s kind gesture towards the children. In the video, Prime Minister can be seen asking the children, “School jate ho sab? (Do you all go to school?). “Yes, sir!” replied the children. The PM further asked the students to study well regularly.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a light-hearted interaction with children in Kalaburagi earlier today, before the roadshow here. pic.twitter.com/HYOoei56xf — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

PM’s mega roadshow in Kalaburagi

PM Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Karnataka, held a mega roadshow in Kalaburagi district on May 2. The Prime Minister was greeted by people gathered on the sides of the roads and at nearby buildings during the roadshow.

Some special moments from Kalaburagi… pic.twitter.com/nmNQnwLGqy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2023

PM Modi was riding in a specially adorned open vehicle while donning the saffron hat of the BJP and a yellow shawl around his neck. BJP MP from Kalaburagi Umesh Jadhav and Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba, accompanied the PM.

It is pertinent to note that Kalaburagi is the home district of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The Congress chief was in recently in the limelight after he likened the PM to a "venomous snake" and his MLA-son and former Minister Priyank Kharge dubbed him 'Nalayak'

Notably, the Prime Minister campaigned for the state's ruling BJP earlier in the day by holding three straight rallies in northern Karnataka's Chitradurga, Hospet, and Sindhanur.

Congress and JD(S) playing sympathy cards: PM

PM Modi targeted the Congress and the JD(S) during his address at an election rally in Karnataka. The Prime Minister stated that “both the parties are playing sympathy cards to seek votes from the people of Karnataka.”

"The BJP is seeking votes for the development of Karnataka and assuring the voters to make the state number one. But the Congress is seeking sympathy votes saying that one of the leaders is going to retire from active politics,” said PM Modi.