Lauching a direct attack against Congress' manifesto, which promised a ban on Bajrang Dal, PM Modi on Wednesday started off his speech with the "Bajaranbali Ki Jai" chant, which received a massive response from a sea of people who were present to listen him.

PM Modi addressed a huge gathering of people in poll-bound Karnataka's Mudbidri on Wednesday (May 2), drumming up support for BJP candidates ahead of the state Assembly election.

PM Modi starts rally with 'Bajrangbali ki Jai' chant in Karanataka

BJP's roadmap for the state of Karnataka is all about development, however Congress wants your vote because their leader is retiring and in the name of retirement, they are seeking votes from you: PM Modi's address #LIVE in Mudbidri, Karnataka.#PMModi https://t.co/scSDdtflbJ pic.twitter.com/BoP0uJa7p2 — Republic (@republic) May 3, 2023

Congress wants to use Karnataka as ATM for Shahi Pariwaar: PM Modi

Referring to the Gandhi family as "Shahi Pariwaar", PM Modi said the Congress party wants to make Karanataka an ATM for the Shahi Pariwaar. He also attacked the Congress party, saying the "80% commission wants to push back Karanataka."

Uplifting the excitment of voters who were gathered in large number in Mudbidri area, PM Modi spoke in Kannada, reiterating "Ee Baaria Nirdhara..Bahumatada BJP Sarkara!" meaning this "time's decision.. majority BJP government!"

Congress' manifesto promises to ban Bajrang Dal in Karnataka.

On Tuesday (May 2), Congress revealed its manifesto for the May 10 elections. The manifesto contained a slew of promises, including a ban on the Hindu-wing Bajrang Dal in the state. The manifesto was released by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of KPCC chief DK Shivakumar and former state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.