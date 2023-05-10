As voting for the single-phase election for 224 members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is underway, the Congress party's sitting MLA and candidate from Chittapur assembly constituency, Priyank Kharge informed that the polling at Booth number 178 in Chamnur village has stopped and blamed BJP for the interference.

Taking to Twitter, Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge said, "Polling stopped in booth 178 Chamnur village as the Presiding Officer is prompting/influencing people to vote for BJP."

Polling stopped in Booth #178 Chamnur village as the Presiding Officer is prompting/influencing people to vote for BJP. — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) May 10, 2023

People have decided to choose welfare-oriented govt, says Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, May 10 said the people of Karnataka have decided to choose a progressive, transparent, and welfare-oriented government. He urged people to vote in large numbers in the election.

The people of Karnataka have decided that they shall choose a progressive, transparent & welfare-oriented government.



Today, it is time to vote in large numbers.



We welcome our first-time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future. — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 10, 2023

Meanwhile, in an attempt to woo Kannadigas, Congress has tweeted highlighting the issue of inflation and LPG price hike. In the video, Karnataka Congress unit President DK Shivakumar was seen performing an aarti of an LPG cylinder and urged Kannadigas to do the same before leaving their houses for casting votes.

Kannadigas!



Before you go to cast your vote, don't forget to perform this ritual.



Watch the video 📷 pic.twitter.com/Vl9XM7rPSm — Congress (@INCIndia) May 10, 2023

As the election is being conducted in a single phase with the counting of votes slated to take place on May 13, Congress and BJP are inevitably headed for a showdown, other political parties in the fray are Janata Dal (Secular), Janata Dal (United), Aam Aadmi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and National People's Party.