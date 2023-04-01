As the Congress high command is struggling to ensure veterans Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar work together without fighting to be declared as the Chief Ministerial face, Karnataka's former CM Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra has asserted that his father must become CM once again in the state to give good governance.

All-out Chaos in Congress Before Karnataka Polls

The Chikkamagaluru office of Congress turned into a war field on Saturday after members of the party turned violent over the selection of candidates ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections.

The video captured by Republic showed Congress cadres punching and throwing slippers at each other. KPCC chief Pavan Kalyan was also physically assaulted by his party members and sustained injuries too, as per sources.

The clash broke out after Congress tried to take all the workers into confidence saying that the ticket shall be given to some other person who didn't even apply for the ticket.

There were six Congress aspirants from the Chikkamagaluru Assembly constituency, but the Congress members thought HD Thamayya (earlier in BJP) who recently joined Congress would get the ticket from Chikkamagaluru.

The party members stated that the tickets should be given to only those who have the support of all and shouldn't be given to outsiders.

Congress leader Manjegowda asked the cadres to remain united but they punched him as well. It has also been learned that a case has been registered against a few of them.

Karnataka state election on May 10

As per the Election Commission (EC), Karnataka will hold polls in a single phase on May 10, 2023, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that special emphasis has been given to new-age voters, women, transgender people, persons with disabilities, and vulnerable tribal groups.

He said, "All arrangements will be made at the polling station for the convenience of senior citizens and PwD voters. For the first time, a home voting facility is also there in Karnataka for 12.15 lakh 80 years+ and 5.55 lakh benchmarked PwD voters."