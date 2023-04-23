Pralhad Joshi Pans Cong On 'BJP Ignores Lingayats' Claim; 'How Did They Behave With...?'

Ahead of the Karnataka assembly polls, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and one of the star campaigners of BJP lashed out at Congress' remark in connection with the Lingayat community on Sunday, April 23. Responding to the opposition's allegations of the saffron party ignoring the Lingayats, he accused Congress of creating a false image as BJP is the one who has given the highest number of Lingayat seats in the poll-bound state.

Pralhad Joshi lashes out at Congress over Lingayat community

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "They are trying to say that and re-create an image but it is absolutely false and people have not accepted it. We have given the highest number of Lingayat seats. In our tenure, BS Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister twice, when Jagadish Shettar was in our party he was also the CM, except for Sadananda Gowda and now Basavaraj Bommai is the CM. How many people from that community were made the CM by Congress?

The Union Minister further questioned Congress for 'misbehaving' with tall Lingayat leaders. "How did they behave with S. Nijalingappa ji, the tallest leader in the country and also the Lingayat community in Karnataka? How did they behave with Veerendra Patil? Today Bommai is the CM and the tallest leader."

Joshi lashed out at the grand old party stating that as far as corruption is concerned, Congress and corruption are the two faces of a single coin. "From the days of Nehru if you can recollect, corruption in this country started. If someone sowed the seeds of corruption, it is Congress...They created divides in the name of votes...If those who suppressed democracy in 1975, talk about democracy, it is laughable."

On being asked about Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's statement that Congress will win the Karnataka polls and will change the political scenario, the Union Minister said "They are dreaming. Can we stop anyone from dreaming? No. Let them dream and be happy."

Karnataka goes to polls on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13. The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are pulling out all stops to win the Assembly election next month with the JD(S) also being an important player.