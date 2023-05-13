Priyanka Gandhi Prays At Shimla's Jakhu Temple As Congress Takes Lead In Karnataka

As the Congress inches past BJP in the assembly elections in Karnataka, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offered prayers at Shimla's Jakhu temple. In the visuals, she was seen offering aarti in front of the idol of Lord Hanuman in Shimla. Notably, Congress is leading on 111 seats, BJP on 73, and JDS on 30, according to the latest figures by the Election Commission of India.

Congress tweeted a video of Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday and wrote, “Today Congress General Secretary Smt. @priyankagandhi Ji offered prayers at the famous Jakhu Hanuman temple in Shimla and prayed for the country's happiness and prosperity.”

Congress ahead in Karnataka, but resort politics still on itinerary

Congress has come up with a three-point plan as it readies itself for all probable scenarios. This move of the Congress party comes after the party legislator Shivajinagar Rizwan Arshad levelled massive allegations against the BJP, accusing it of horse-trading and claiming that the ruling saffron party is indulging in a conspiracy to buy Opposition MLAs.

The grand old party's high command, keeping in mind all the developments, has made arrangements and asked all its MLAs to reach Bengaluru today. As per the sources, Congress has come up with three scenarios to summon the MLAs till the results are announced.

Here are the three plans in motion:

Scenario 1: If Congress gets more than 120 seats, all their MLAs will be moved to Bengaluru

Scenario 2: if Congress has 115 seats all their MLAs will be taken to Hyderabad

Scenario 3: If Congress gets less than 110 seats, all winning candidates will be taken to Chhattisgarh or Rajasthan