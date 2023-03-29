Pro Or Anti-incumbency? CM Bommai On BJP Cracking Karnataka’s 37-year-long Poll Tradition

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday while exclusively speaking to Republic exuded his faith in the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coming Karnataka Assembly elections, scheduled for May 10. Rejecting the statistical data that no single political party has returned to power in the state since 1985, Bommai said that the trend for BJP is pro-incumbency and not anti-incumbency.

Answering the claim that no political party in Karnataka has returned to power for for consecutive term in the last 37 years, Bommai said, “The BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji has broken past records. The government of the saffron party has been repeated in most states, so the trend is of pro-incumbency than anti-incumbency. I am confident that BJP will come back with a thumping majority.”

Exemplifying states such as Assam and Tripura, Bommai said, “We have good numbers. In most of the states, we have come back to power. I am not talking about Gujarat as it’s a special state for the BJP. We are definitely going to change the statistical records in Karnataka.”

#KarnatakaWhichWay | The trend is pro-incumbency than anti-incumbency. I am confident that BJP will come back with thuping majority: Karnataka CM @BSBommai speaks to Arnab #LIVE on the Debate pic.twitter.com/tu5gP0M7Rn — Republic (@republic) March 29, 2023

Bommai on alliance with JD(S)

Directly refusing to form an alliance with the JDS post-election, the Karnataka Chief Minister said that there is no arrangement between the BJP and JD(S) and that his party would contest on its own. Dismissing the rumours of partnering with the HD Kumarawamy-led party, Bommai revealed that the JD(S) is in fact in talks with the Congress party.

"I want to be very categorically clear that (there is) no sort of arrangement with any party including JD(S). And in fact that there is a rumour that there is an understanding between Congress and JD(S). They had one round of talk, they are going to have another round of talk and our very strong leader Amit Shah himself has said that there is no question of any adjustment with the JD(S). We are going to fight our own battle," Bommai said.

Bommai on corruption charges

Responding to the accusations of the Karnataka BJP involved in corruption, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told Republic, “I have brought Lokayukta back for the cleaning of the whole system. The BJP MLA, who was accused of corruption, was arrested which shows that our government is against people who are engaged in corrupt practices, irrespective of their party.”

Showcasing confidence in BJP’s victory ahead of the polls, Bommai opened on why Congress can not come to power in the state. “Both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar have got very big baggage of their past politics. While one has the baggage of being involved in corruption, the other is accused of supporting PFI and of splitting the Lingayat religion. They have got a very bad reputation and therefore the people have rejected them,” he added.

Karnataka to go to polls on May 10

As per the Election Commission (EC), Karnataka will go to polls in a single phase on May 10, 2023, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. Announcing the dates for elections, Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the poll watchdog had laid special emphasis on new-age voters, women, transgender people, persons with disabilities, and vulnerable tribal groups.

"All arrangements will be made at the polling station for the convenience of senior citizens and PwD voters. For the first time, a home voting facility is also there in Karnataka for 12.15 lakh 80 years+ and 5.55 lakh benchmarked PwD voters," CEC Rajiv Kumar said.