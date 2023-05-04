Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday came down hard on Congress for promoting the culture of abuse politics in Karnataka and making the poll promise to ban the Hindu Nationalist outfit, Bajrang Dal. While campaigning for the BJP in Bailhongal, PM Modi appealed to the voters to punish those making abusive remarks by saying ‘Jai Bajrangbali’ when they cast their vote.

“What is the other way to seek votes, abuse Modi, abuses are being hurled…does anyone in Karnataka accept the black culture, a culture where anyone can abuse, a culture of abuse…does Karnataka forgive those who hurl abuses. What will you do this time, will you punish… when you press the button at the polling booth, punish those (who hurl abuses) by saying ‘Jai Bajrangbali’," said PM Modi.

PM Modi's fierce remark comes after the Congress Party on Tuesday released the Karnataka assembly elections manifesto and promised the voters to ban outfits like Bajrang Dal for promoting 'hatred and enmity.' Mentioning that the party regards everyone equal before the law, the manifesto stated that the Congress Party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste or religion.

PM Modi takes on Cong-JDS for 'Shortcut politics'

Furthering his attack on the opposition parties, PM Modi appealed to the voters for being careful of parties that practice shortcut governance model. "The people of Karnataka have to be careful of the shortcut governance of the Congress and JDS. This shortcut governance gave birth to the vote-bank politics in the country. Whenever a party does this sort of politics, they think of dividing the society, just like Congress."

While highlighting the consequences of shortcut politics, PM Modi stated, "Due to this very shortcut politics, thousands of villages didn't have electricity after so many years of independence. Likewise, crores of Indians didn't have a roof over their head, bank accounts or tap water connections. However, the BJP is working to get rid of shortcut governance with the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas."