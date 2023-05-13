Last Updated:

Mohabbat Ki Dukaan Khuli Hai: Rahul Gandhi After Congress Sweeps Karnataka Polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called his party's assembly win a 'victory for the people' and promised to fulfill the five guarantees in the first cabinet meeting

Karnataka Elections 2023
 
Harsh Vardhan
Karnataka Elections

"Congress stood by the poor people of Karnataka. We fought on the issues of the poor and we did not fight on hatred," Rahul Gandhi said. (Image: Twitter/@INCKarnataka)


Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called his party's assembly win a 'victory for the people' and promised to fulfill the five guarantees in the first cabinet meeting of the party. "In the Karnataka elections, there were powerful crony capitalists on one side and there was the strength of the poor people on the other side. And strength defeated power. And this is what will happen in every state," Rahul Gandhi said while speaking to the media. "Congress stood by the poor people of Karnataka. We fought on the issues of the poor and we did not fight on hatred," he said. 

"Markets of hatred have been closed in Karnataka and shops of love have been opened. We made five promises to the poor people of Karnataka and all of our leaders said we will fulfill these promises on the first day of our first cabinet meeting," the former MP further said. Congress is inching closer to a comfortable win as it has won 39 constituencies and is leading in 98 out of 224. The BJP has won 18 and is leading in 44, whereas, the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) has won 6 and is ahead in 15, according to the Election Commission. Basavaraj Bommai, on the other hand, conceded his party's defeat and said that the party will analyse the results and reorganise itself. 

Five guarantees by Congress

  • Gruha Jyoti: 200 units of electricity free to all households.
  • Gruha Laxmi: Rs 2,000 every month to each and every women head of the family.
  • Anna Bhagya: 10 kgs of free food grains (rice, ragi, jowar) of their choice to every person in the BPL family.
  • Yuvanidhi: Rs 3,000 per month for two years for unemployed graduates and Rs 15,000 per month for two years for unemployed diploma holders.
  • Shakti: Free travel to all women throughout the state in regular KSRCTC/BMC buses.
