Rahul Gandhi Is Delusional: Amit Malviya's Jibe Post Cong Leader's Kolar Visit

"Rahul Gandhi is delusional. He thinks people take him seriously," the BJP's I-T department head Amit Malviya took a potshot at the disqualified Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, April 16. BJP's IT Head asserted that Rahul Gandhi, who was recently disqualified as an MP after his conviction by a Surat court in a defamation case, went to Kolar and gave 'guarantees' when none of the promises he made in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh were fulfilled. Malviya said, "Why should Karnataka believe him? In politics, it is not the promises that matter, but who makes them."

Rahul Gandhi at ‘Jai Bharat’ rally in Karnataka’s Kolar

Amit Malviya's remarks came after Rahul Gandhi on April 16, Sunday returned to Karnataka's Kolar for the first time since his controversial 2019 speech which ultimately led to his disqualification as an MP last month. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday demanded that the BJP-led Union government release the caste census report commissioned by his party-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2011, and said the Centre should lift the 50% cap on quota.

“Only seven percent of secretaries in Central government offices are from OBC and SC/ST communities. BJP, you talk about (the welfare of) OBCs. Let us know what their share is in the population. If you don’t do this, it is an insult to OBC communities,” Rahul said in the poll-bound state.

The Congress leader arrived in Karnataka on a two-day event to take part in a series of events in Kolar, Bengaluru and Bidar before flying back to Delhi.