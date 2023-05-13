As votes are being counted on Saturday for an election seen as a crucial test for both the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls, the Congress was leading in 135 seats while the BJP was ahead in 63 in Karnataka.

As a much-needed victory appeared within reach for the opposition Congress in the important southern state, early celebrations erupted at their headquarters in Bengaluru and Delhi. Meanwhile, BJP leaders, who were hoping to break a 38-year dry spell of Karnataka not re-electing an incumbent party, are facing the possibility of a loss but refrained from making any conclusions until the final vote count was analysed.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah, the man touted to be the next chief minister if Congress secures majority, said, "Result of this election is a stepping stone to the Lok Sabha election. I hope all non-BJP parties come together and see that BJP is defeated."

"I also hope Rahul Gandhi may become PM of the country," he added.

The Congress had secured a slight lead with 117 seats by 11am, just above the required 113 seats for a majority, while the BJP had secured 75 seats. The Janata Dal-S (JD-S), which aspired to be the decisive factor, had a lead in 25 seats. Although some BJP members thought it was premature to predict the outcome, Congress workers and leaders, eager to change their electoral fortunes and establish themselves as the primary opposition force for the 2024 elections, were overjoyed.

Big message to BJP: Congress cadre

Siddaramaiah informed reporters in Mysuru that "We will cross 130 seats also." Meanwhile, Pawan Khera, representative of the Congress party in Delhi, emphasised that "We will come back with a heavy majority. This sends a message to the BJP to concentrate on matters that have an impact on the everyday lives of Indians and to avoid dividing the nation."

As a potential victory drew closer, Shama Mohammed, Siddaramaiah's colleague, expressed agreement with him, and hundreds of party supporters danced with joy to the rhythm of drums and lit firecrackers. "The Bharat Jodo Yatra," she claimed, "made a significant difference," alluding to Rahul Gandhi's campaign from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, which he completed on foot, covering a distance of around 3,000 kilometers over three months.