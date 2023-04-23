Rahul Gandhi To Hold Road Show In Poll-bound Karnataka's Mangaluru On April 27

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a road show in Mangaluru on April 27 during his ongoing campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

AICC secretary Roji M John told reporters here on Sunday that Gandhi would also interact with the fishermen community in Kaup town of Udupi district.

The road show will be held from Collector’s Gate to A B Shetty Circle in Mangaluru, covering around 2 kilometres. Congress party workers, NSUI members and Youth Congress leaders from all eight assembly constituencies in Dakshina Kannada would take part in the road show, he said.

Manjunath Bhandary MLC, who was also present, said AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge would arrive in Mangaluru on the evening of April 24 and address a public rally in Sullia town on April 25.

This will kick-start the electoral campaign of Congress candidates from Sullia, Puttur and Belthangady constituencies in Dakshina Kannada districts. Kharge will also address a Congress workers’ meeting at the TMA Pai hall here at 4 pm, he said.