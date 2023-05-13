As Congress is all set to come back to power in Karnataka leading in 128 seats in the 224-member Karnataka assembly, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot credited Bharat Jodo Yatra organised under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi for the success of the grand old party in the southern state. He further said similar performances will be repeated in the upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.

Notably according to the latest information from the election commission, Congress is ahead in 128 seats, BJP 66, JD(S) 22, and Independents on 5 seats.

श्री राहुल गांधी की भारत जोड़ो यात्रा के दौरान कर्नाटक में जो माहौल दिखा था आज उसी का नतीजा कर्नाटक के चुनाव परिणाम में स्पष्ट दिख रहा है। यूपीए चेयरपर्सन श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी, कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्री मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे, श्री राहुल गांधी एवं श्रीमती प्रियंका गांधी के नेतृत्व में… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 13, 2023

“The atmosphere which was visible in Karnataka during Mr. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, today its result is visible in the election results of Karnataka. Under the leadership of UPA Chairperson Mrs. Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mr. Mallikarjun Kharge, Mr. Rahul Gandhi, and Mrs. Priyanka Gandhi, Congress leaders did a great campaign. Karnataka has chosen the politics of development by rejecting communal politics. This will be repeated in the upcoming Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana assembly elections as well,” tweeted Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

Karnataka leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Karnataka leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress scion Rahul Gandhi was kicked-off on September 30 in Gundlupet, the yatra covered over 500 kilometres in Karnataka in 24 days. It passed through eight districts, all of which are Congress bastions.

Notably, the elections to the states of Rajasthan (Congress), Madhya Pradesh (BJP), Chhattisgarh (Congress), and Telangana (BRS) are slated for later this year and in early 2024.