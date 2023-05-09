Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Says Congress Will Win Karnataka Polls With Thumping Majority

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday expressed confidence that the Congress will win the Karnataka assembly elections with a thumping majority. Karnataka goes to polls on Wednesday and the results will be declared on May 13.

Speaking to reporters in Udaipur, Gehlot said, "It seems that the elections will be won with a huge majority." He also asserted that in Rajasthan the Congress government will return to power after the polls. “When sentiments arise in the public, no one can stop (us) from forming government...whether it is Amit Shah or Narendra Modi, no matter who comes,” he said.

Assembly polls in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held later this year. The chief minister also noted that the inflation relief camps run by his government have been welcomed by the public. “It is being ensured that the benefits of the scheme reach every beneficiary family,” he added.

Gehlot is set to visit relief camps in Udaipur and Bhilwara districts on Tuesday. Earlier, Gehlot received Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his arrival in Udaipur. Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara was also present with him. Gandhi is on a visit to the state to attend the Sarvodaya Sangam camp of the Congress in Mount Abu in Sirohi district.