Ramalinga Reddy Again Becomes Cong Choice For BTM Layout Seat For Fourth Consecutive Term

As the election for 224-member Karnataka Assembly will take place on May 10, both Congress and the BJP are fighting to gain power in the state as the results of the polls will have a huge impact on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. While Congress is trusting its old faces to fight the elections. BJP has introduced new faces in the state to fight the polls.

The Congress party is playing safe by placing its senior Karnataka leader and former Home Minister of the state, Ramalinga Reddy, from the BTM Layout Assembly constituency of Bengaluru South. The Congress party has fielded its sitting MLA Reddy from the constituency for the fourth time. Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded Sridhar Reddy to fight Ramalinga Reddy from the seat. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also fielded a candidate, Srinivas Reddy, from the seat.

Congress has given a ticket to Ramalinga Reddy from the BTM Layout and his daughter Sowmya Reddy is contesting from the Jayanagara constituency. The Karnataka polls will witness a lesser-seen father-daughter duo in this election.

Interestingly, amid the tussle over the chief ministerial post within the Karnataka Congress, party working president Ramalinga Reddy has also proposed his candidature for the post but has said that he is not in the race as there are already several aspirants.

“Even I am eligible to become the Chief Minister, I am not in the race for the post. There are already 2-3 people, let one of them become the CM. I want the Congress party to come to power after that I do not care who becomes the CM. Only one person can become the CM and people need to understand this,” Reddy said.

Ramalinga Reddy’s past history with the seat

Ramalinga Reddy was earlier fielded by the party from the BTM Layout seat in the 2018, 2013 and 2008 Assembly polls. The leader each time did well in the elections and won the seat by a comfortable margin against his opponents.