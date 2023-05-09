SC Bashes Politicians For Statements Made On Withdrawal Of 4% Muslim Quota In Karnataka

A day ahead of the high-stakes Karnataka Assembly polls, scheduled for May 10, the Supreme Court on Tuesday took note of political statements made on the withdrawal of 4% Muslim quota in the state. The development came in view that the withdrawal of the Muslim quota in the poll-bound Karnataka is a sub-judice matter.

Hearing the matter, a bench led by Justice KM Joseph said that some sanctity needs to be maintained in connection with the issue when there is a court order.

The apex court bench also took note of the submissions made by Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave who accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of making public statements regarding the scrapping of Muslim quota in the state during an election rally.

"When the matter is pending before the court and there is a court order on Karnataka Muslim quota, then there should not be any political statements on the issue. It is not appropriate. Some sanctity needs to be maintained,” the bench observed.

Amit Shah on Muslim quota

Notably, while addressing a rally in Karnataka, Union minister Amit Shah defended the state BJP government's decision to scrap the 4% quota for Muslims under the OBC list.

"BJP has rectified the wrong done by Congress by doing away with the Muslim reservation quota in Karnataka. Congress wants to restore it. Ensure that it is not given this chance; it is unconstitutional as well as compromises the rights of Vokkaligas, Lingayats, SCs, STs and Dalits in the State,” Shah said in a rally.

Karnataka govt scraps Muslim quota

Ahead of the crucial Karnataka Assembly elections, the Karnataka government last month scrapped the Muslim quota from the 2B Backward Classes category, under which the community received 4% reservation in the state. However, the top court on April 25 ordered the government to hold its decision to scrap the quota till May 9.

As per the government’s order, the 4% reservation for Muslims was to be equally split between the two communities, namely Vokkaligas and Lingayats. Following the Karnataka government’s decision, the reservations for Vokkaligas and other castes in the 2C category went up from 4% to 6%, while reservations for Lingayats and other castes increased from 5% to 7% in the 2D category (for backward classes). Christians and Jains were also classified under the 2D category as per the government order.