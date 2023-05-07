'Scared' Congress Fielded Those Who Had Stopped Campaigning: PM Modi’s Swipe At Sonia Gandhi

In a swipe at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the "scared" party brought in its veteran leader Sonia Gandhi for campaigning in the Karnataka elections after its "lies did not work".

Without mentioning the name of the former Congress chief, Modi told an election rally here: "Now, the Congress is so afraid and scared that when their lies did not work, then those who are not taking part in campaigning are being brought here. The Congress has started dumping the responsibility of defeat on each other".

Gandhi, who largely stayed away from campaigning and public rallies since 2019 Lok Sabha polls reportedly due to health reasons, addressed her first election meeting in Karnataka, which votes on May 10, at Hubballi on Saturday.

The Prime Minister also said the Congress' "balloon of lies is no more working as people have burst it".

As Modi was presented a Hanuman idol and a saffron colour 'Shivaji' turban, the crowd roared with 'Jai Sri Ram' (Hail Lord Ram) chants while the Prime Minister raised 'Bajrang Bali Ki Jai' (Hail Hanuman) slogans.

Modi said he was touched by the overwhelming response to his roadshow held in Bengaluru earlier on Sunday.

"It was supposed to be a long roadshow today but due to the NEET exam, I told our party that our exam (election) is on May 10 whereas children's exam is today. Hence, we should take care of their exam. So, we did roadshow in the morning and finished it early," Modi said.

"Despite being a Sunday, the strength Bengaluru displayed, the faith it reposed and the love it demonstrated was touching my heart. I will be indebted to Karnataka," Modi said.

He said he wanted to pay back the love and blessings showered on him by the people. "I want to give you original guarantee for your love and blessings, I will develop Karnataka and refund your love with interest," Modi promised.