SDPI Backs Congress Call To Ban Bajrang Dal, But Terms It Appeasement Politics

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) Karnataka president Ilyas Muhammad Tumbe on Thursday praised Congress for mentioning 'banning Bajrang Dal' in its manifesto. However, he sensed appeasement politics in it. He also claimed that there is no connection between the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and SDPI.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Tumbe accused Congress of appeasement politics and alleged that party has given calls to ban PFI and Bajrang Dal to please the Hindu and Muslim community respectively.

"Congress has mentioned hypocritical things in their manifesto. PFI is already banned and there is no connection between PFI and SDPI. PFI is already banned, so what is the need of mentioning that in the manifesto? The good thing is that they have mentioned banning Bajrang Dal. However, there are many such organisations that are running terror training camps," the SDPI leader said.

He added, "To please Hindu and Muslim voters, they have mentioned PFI and Bajrang Dal respectively. It is a kind of appeasement politics. Congress has not learnt anything from the past."

In its manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, Congress said that it committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and outfits such as the Bajrang Dal and the PFI which are "spreading hatred" among communities on grounds of caste and religion. The action will include a "ban" on such organisations, the party promised. Notably, PFI has already been banned by the Central government.

In reaction to the development, the Bajrang Dal and the BJP have been protesting against Congress. The grand old party has now taken a step back and said that there is no proposal to ban the Hindu nationalist outfit nor the state government has any power to impose such a ban.

"The state government doesn't have the power to ban PFI or Bajrang dal. DK Shivakumar will give clarity on the same. The proposal was never with us in the Centre or state. We have gone by the Supreme Court judgement to stop hate politics. Such promise may have been inserted because of the same. But I can tell as a leader that we have no proposal to ban Bajrang Dal," senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily said.

Furthermore, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar said that the party will build Lord Hanuman Temples across the state if it comes to power.