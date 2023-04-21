Setback To Shivakumar: HC Rejects KPCC Chief's Plea Challenging Sanction To Prosecute Him

In a big setback to Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, the High Court on Thursday dismissed his petition challenging the sanction given by the state government to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for prosecuting him.

Earlier on September 25, 2019, the Karnataka government had given the sanction to the CBI to prosecute Shivakumar, following a request from the latter, based on which, the agency had filed an FIR against the Congress leader on October 3, 2020. The KPCC chief had challenged the state government's sanction as well as the FIR in two separate petitions before the Karnataka HC.

Notably, earlier this week, the court had reserved its judgement on the plea challenging the sanction and on Wednesday, it adjourned the hearing on another plea-- challenging the FIR, to May 30. On Thursday evening, a single-judge bench of Justice K Natarajan dismissed Shivakumar's petition challenging the sanction, giving a jolt to the Congress leader.

What are the allegations against Shivakumar?

In 2017, Shivakumar's offices and home were the focus of the Income Tax Department's search and seizure action. Based on it, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) started its own investigation against the Congress leader. Following the ED probe, the CBI sought sanction from the state government to file an FIR against him.

The KPCC had contested the sanction on the grounds that the FIR was politically motivated and that he had already been the target of three other FIRs in connection to disproportionate income. The CBI, on the other hand, objected to is petition stating that the accused cannot demand which agency should conduct the probe against him. It is pertinent to mention that Shivakumar has been charged under Section 13(2), Section 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With input from PTI)