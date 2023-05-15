Sharad Pawar Calls For Opposition Unity To Defeat BJP Across Country After K'taka Polls

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief on Sunday hailed the Congress party for their thumping victory in the Karnataka assembly elections and for showing the path to the opposition parties to defeat BJP in every other state. Talking to the reporters, the NCP boss stated that Congress' victory in the Karnataka elections is a message for like-minded parties to come together for defeating BJP.

"We have got a message from Karnataka. The state has shown a path to the opposition. If a single party like Congress in Karnataka can show their power against BJP then in other states like-minded parties should come together and defeat BJP," said NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Earlier on May 13, when the Karnataka election results were declared, Pawar lauded the Kannadigas for playing a crucial role in BJP's defeat. He also mentioned that with Karnataka, BJP is out of power in most of the states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Jharkhand, Punjab, and West Bengal.

During a media interaction at Yashwantrao Chavan Center in Mumbai on May 13, Pawar lauded Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and stated that Congress' win in Karnataka will steer the 2024 Lok Sabha election results. "When the Lok Sabha elections are held in 2024, we can predict the picture of the country from the Karnataka elections," he said.

Opposition Unity on cards

A day after BJP's defeat in the Karnataka assembly elections, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja met with Pawar at his Mumbai residence. Taking to Twitter, Pawar said, "D Raja, National Secretary, CPI visited me at my Mumbai residence today. We exchanged views on the recent Karnataka election results and other National issues."

Earlier, Pawar also met with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar along with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav amid efforts to strengthen the opposition unity. Addressing reporters after meeting Pawar, Kumar asserted that they are looking to form a larger coalition and there is ‘nothing more delightful than Pawar being the face of the opposition alliance.'