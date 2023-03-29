Shivakumar Defends Cash Shower During Rally In Poll-bound Karnataka; Calls It ‘tradition'

After Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar was caught on camera throwing Rs 500 notes from the roof of the bus during a rally in the poll-bound state, the KPCC chief on Wednesday defended his actions and said that he was just trying to give the artists a small tip as part of Indian tradition. Accusing the BJP-led state government of unnecessarily hyping the issue, he stated that he is a mature political leader and knows his responsibilities.

Responding to the allegations, Shivakumar while addressing the media said, “I did not offer any money to anyone. Following the Indian tradition, I just tried to give a small tip to the artists just like we give money to the women who put tilaks on our forehead. I was on the top of the bus and therefore I just dropped the money. I gave about Rs 2000 to four artists.”

“I am not a fool. I am a mature political leader and I know my responsibilities. Let other political parties make a huge issue out of it. They are just giving me the limelight,” he added.

Shivakumar showers cash

Stirring a controversy ahead of the Karnataka polls, scheduled for May 10, KPCC chief DK Shivakumar was caught on camera showering Rs 500 notes from the roof of a bus during a roadshow on Tuesday. According to news agency ANI, the incident occurred in the Bevinahalli village in the Mandya district during the Congress "Praja Dhwani Yatra".

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar was seen throwing Rs 500 currency notes on the artists near Bevinahalli in Mandya district during the ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ organized by Congress in Srirangapatna. (28.03) pic.twitter.com/aF2Lf0pksi — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Congress of misusing its power. Speaking to Republic, BJP spokesperson S Prakash termed the incident “irresponsible” and hit out at DK Shivakumar for insulting the currency too.

"A few months back, a person who threw notes from the flyover was arrested and taken to police custody. Similar action should be taken against DK Shivakumar. There is no respect to currency, throwing it brazenly over the artistes is an insult to the artistes also,” he added.

Will the incident affect Congress in Karnataka polls?

Various reports are suggesting that DK Shivakumar might be the potential chief ministerial candidate of the Congress party if the party gains a majority in the Karnataka polls, whose results will be announced on May 13. Shivakumar is currently campaigning in the Mandya district in view of the upcoming elections as it is considered to be a stronghold of the influential Vokkaliga community. Notably, the Congress leader also belongs to the Vokkaliga community.

Currently, the area is dominated by the former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) party. Shivakumar is trying to increase the presence of Congress in the area by holding multiple rallies and events there.