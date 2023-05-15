Shivakumar Now Going To Delhi, And Now Not: Flip-flop Hints Not All Well Within Congress

DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress chief and one of the two contenders for the chief minister's post, was expected to visit New Delhi a day after the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) passed a resolution that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will take a final call on the matter. Now, Shivakumar has decided against visiting Delhi, triggering speculation that all is not well within the Karnataka Congress even after a massive victory.

"I have a stomach infection and will not be travelling to Delhi today," the Karnataka Congress president said. Asked about the support he has from MLAs, he said, "There are 135 Congress MLAs. I don't have any MLAs. I've left the decision to the party high command."

While initial reports did say Shivakumar will be travelling to Delhi, when he was asked if he would be going, Shivakumar said, "I don't know. I have done whatever job was given to me. We have sent a one-line resolution to Delhi and the government will be formed at an auspicious time."

Meanwhile, his competition for the post, Siddaramaiah, is in Delhi for the meeting.

After the Congress secured nearly the exact number of seats DK Shivakumar had predicted in the Karnataka polls, he had said, "wait and watch," adding that there are no differences between him and Siddaramaiah.

The ‘emotional’ Shivakumar

Shivakumar broke down in tears in front of the cameras after Congress won a thumping majority in the Karnataka polls. With tears in his eyes, Shivakumar said, "I delivered...I assured Sonia Gandhiji, Rahul Gandhiji, Priyanka Gandhiji and Mallikarjun Khargeji that I will deliver Karnataka to the fold. I can't forget Sonia Gandhi coming to meet me in jail when these BJP people put me in jail. So, I rather chose to be in jail than have been in a office," Shivakumar added.

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar gets emotional on his party's comfortable victory in state Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/ANaqVMXgFr — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023



What has DKS been upto since Congress win?

Since the Congress party registered a big victory in Karnataka on Saturday, May 13, DK Shivakumar has somewhere been wishing to become the Chief Minister of the state as he leading the race for the top Karnataka post, along with Congress strongman Siddaramaiah.

Here’s a time of Shivakumar’s moves since the grand old party swept the Assembly polls in the southern state defeating the saffron camp:

May 13: Soon after the results for the high-stakes Karnataka polls turned in the favour of the Congress party, Shivakumar got emotional in front of the media and avered his delivery speech. The trusted soldier of the Gandhi family, on May 13, while stating that he delivered Karnataka to the party, hinted that he might become the high command’s choice for the post.

May 14: Shivakumar maintained that the decision for the Chief Minister’s face will be decided by the party high command on the basis of the elected MLAs choice. He also clarified that he will not go to Delhi.

May 15: Shivakumar, who was celebrating his birthday today, earlier in the day stated that he was in a dilemma, about whether he should go to Delhi or not to attend the meeting with the party's central leadership and team of observers. However, soon after Siddaramaiah landed in Delhi, Shivakumar revealed that he will also leave for the national capital.

May 15: And then, a little while later, he decided that he would not be going to Delhi. Shivakumar's brother is said to be in Delhi.

“It's my birthday today, I'll meet my family. Afterward, I'll leave for Delhi. Under my leadership, we've 135 MLAs, all in one voice said-matter (to appoint CM) is to be left to the party high command. My aim was to deliver Karnataka and I did it,” Shivakumar said.