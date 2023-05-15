DKS Rejects Kharge's 'split CM Tenure' Offer, Says 'must Hold Office For 5 Yrs': Sources

After Congress registered a massive victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the tussle over the chief ministerial face has intensified. Former CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar are the leading contestants for Chief Minister’s chair as party MLAs have passed a resolution handling the decision in the hands of party President Mallikarjun Kharge.

As per sources, Kharge came up with a proposal where he offered the 'split CM tenure' to both the aspirants as they will be getting 2.5 years term in the office. However, DK Shivakumar rejected the offer stating that there should be only one CM who will hold the position for a complete 5 years term.

In a meeting with the Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, the KPCC chief remained adamant over his demand for becoming the CM, confirmed sources. He asserted cooperating with Siddaramaiah in 2013 when the latter was made CM as he was also not even given a cabinet position for 8 months.

Siddaramaiah leaves for Delhi; DK Shivakumar skips crucial meet

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with the Deputy CM candidate Zameer Ahgmed has left for Delhi on Monday as the Congress will engage in the process of picking the next chief minister. Meanwhile, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Chief DK Shivakumar, who is celebrating his birthday today said that he has done his duty and now it was up to the party's high command to take a call.

"We have passed a one-line resolution. We will leave it to the party's high command. I have not decided to go to Delhi. I have done whatever job I have to do," Shivakumar, an eight-time MLA told reporters after he met with Congress-appointed observers at Shangri-La Hotel in Bengaluru today. The KPCC chief also met with party general secretary Sushil Kumar Shinde and other leaders in Bengaluru.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) held on Sunday unanimously decided to leave the selection of the new Karnataka Chief Minister to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Notably, Congress on Saturday won 135 seats pushing BJP out of power in the only southern state it ruled and boosting its own prospects for the electoral battles ahead. BJP managed to win 66 seats, and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) bagged 19 seats. Independents have won two seats while Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each.