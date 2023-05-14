Last Updated:

Shivakumar-Siddaramaiah Supporters Face To Face As Karnataka Awaits New CM | WATCH

DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah supporters gathered outside the Shangri-La hotel in Bengaluru where the Congress leadership deliberated on the new CM.

Karnataka Elections 2023
 
Written By
Harsh Vardhan

The party leadership is currently pondering over the new CM face in the Congress Legislative Party meeting which is underway in Bengaluru. (Image: ANI)


Supporters of both DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah gathered outside the Shangri-La hotel in Bengaluru, on Sunday, where the Congress legislature party deliberated over who to make the next Karnataka chief minister. Both camps believe that their leaders should be appointed as the next CM since they made huge contributions in bringing the Congress party to power by winning the Karnataka assembly elections. Following the meeting, the Congress legislature party decided that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief Mallikarjun Kharge will take the final call on selecting the chief minister.  

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah supporters face to face

"The people are in favour of Siddaramaiah Ji. There are only 20-30% people who are in favour of DK Shivakumar Ji," said one supporter of Siddaramaiah while speaking to Republic. Others said that Siddaramaiah governed well during his tenure as CM from 2013 to 2018 and should return to power. The 2023 election, which is being said to be his last, is also the reason why many want him to see as the next CM. 

People from the camp of DK Shivakumar, who won the Kanakapura seat by a margin of over 1,20,000 votes, also gathered outside the hotel and raised slogans in his support. While the 8-time MLA has openly expressed his aspiration to become the CM, when asked about Basavaj Bommai's replacement, he said," Wait and watch. It will be decided in the CLP meeting and by the Congress high command."

Amid speculations of infighting in the Congress party over the next CM, Shivakumar claimed that there are no differences between him and Siddarmaiah. "Many times I have sacrificed for the party and stood with Siddaramaiah Ji. I have given cooperation to Siddaramaiah Ji," he said. Meanwhile, sources revealed that Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala held a closed-door meeting with both aspirants separately at the meeting venue. 

First Published:
