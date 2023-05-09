Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah Visit Chamundeshwari Temple, Place Guarantee Card At Deity's Feet

Congress veteran Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday, May 9, visited the famous Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru. While offering their special prayers to goddess Chamundeshwari, the Congress leaders carried the party guarantee cards and placed it at the feet of the deity.

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar along with former CM and LoP Siddaramaiah visited Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru. pic.twitter.com/a6n6u5qJP8 May 9, 2023

Karnataka CM Bommai visits shrine and chants ‘Hanuman Chalisa’

Notably, Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai visited the shrine at Vijayanagara in Hubballi and chanted "Hanuman Chalisa" with devotees there.

#WATCH | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with his supporters recites Hanuman Chalisa at Hanuman Mandir in Hubbali's Vijay Nagar.



(Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/ihiJhcD8bL — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023

CM Basavaraj Bommai was seen reciting Hanuman Chalisa with his party leaders while party leader Shobha Karandlaje could be seen chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' at Vir Anjaneya temple in Bengaluru.

#WATCH | Union Minister & BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje chants 'Jai Shri Ram' at Vir Anjaneya temple in Bengaluru, Karnataka



This comes in the backdrop of the Congress Karnataka election manifesto mentioning banning rightwing outfits like Bajrang Dal pic.twitter.com/oIRhwOYqSJ — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023

Congress manifesto controversy

The chanting took place in the midst of controversy surrounding the Congress party's election manifesto, which promised "actions against radical outfits like Bajrang Dal" if it won the Karnataka Assembly elections.

However, leaders of the Congress, such as Shivakumar, have adhered to the manifesto commitment and argued that Lord Anjaneya or Bajarangi and Bajrang Dal, are two distinct entities that cannot be compared. They also acknowledged their own devotion to Anjaneya and Lord Rama.

PM’s jibe at Congress over controversy

In his speeches and roadshows, PM Narendra Modi also attacked Congress on the subject. At one of these rallies, he said, "Congress' manifesto is all about appeasement, it is all about bans. The people of Karnataka are watching their (Congress) politics of appeasement. They dislike me invoking Bajrang Bali."