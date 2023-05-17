Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah Will Work Together: DK Suresh Amid Tussle For Karnataka CM Chair

After the Karnataka election results that gave an evident majority to the Congress party with 135 seats, there are speculations of a tussle between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar- the top two contenders for the CM post. However, Shivakumar's brother, DK Suresh on Wednesday stated that both leaders will work together in Karnataka, scrapping possibilities of indifferences.

"Whoever becomes the Chief Minister and whatever decision the high command takes, both (DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah) will work together in Karnataka," Suresh said. When asked about the number of MLAs in Siddaramaiah's favour greater than that of Shivakumar, he said, "Once he (Shivakumar) becomes the Chief Minister, he will enjoy the support of majority MLAs."

Earlier on Tuesday, DK Suresh met with All India Congress Committeee (AICC) chief Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in the national capital amid suspense over the next chief minister of Karnataka. After his meeting, he stated that he will be the happiest person if his brother Shivakumar becomes Karnataka CM.

After Kharge, CM aspirants to meet Rahul Gandhi

According to sources, both the front runners Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are expected to meet former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi at 12 noon on Wednesday. The meeting holds key importance as the Congress party is likely to clear the name for the next Karnataka CM by today.

#Karnataka CM suspense | Karnataka Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar to meet party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi today. — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023

Both the contenders for the CM post also met with Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday at his residence in New Delhi. Kharge held talks with Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah separately. The series of meetings with top contenders is only rising the suspense over the next Karnataka CM face with the party's top brass reaching no conclusion.