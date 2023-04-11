Shobha Karandlaje Taunts Congress Over 'several' CM Faces In Karnataka Amid Infighting

With several leaders in the Congress emerging as aspirants for the Chief Ministerial post in Karnataka, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje, who is currently serving as the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, taunted the party for struggling to decide the CM face.

While taking a dig at Congress, she said, "There's confusion and chaos in the Congress party as every day there's a new CM aspirant in the party. After Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, now MB Patil too has claimed that he wants to be the CM. Notably, DK Shivakumar had also recently stated that if Mallikarjun Kharge is the CM he is ready to work under him."

Amid the speculations on who could be Congress' Chief Ministerial face, DK Shivakumar on Saturday highlighted that he is ready to work under Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge if the latter becomes the CM of the state following the assembly polls. He went on to call Kharge an 'asset' for Karnataka.

"Mallikarjun Kharge is my leader and he is my AICC president. I love to work under him. He is an asset to our state and the country. I am committed to the decision taken by the party," he said. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah has claimed that the 2023 polls will be his last battle in the electoral field with his retirement call on the cards.

Siddaramaiah's last electoral battle?

While confirming his statement, he said, "I am contesting from Varuna assembly constituency as my native village comes under this constituency. This is going to be my last election. I will retire from electoral politics." However, this is not the first time the Congress leader has claimed retirement from electoral politics. After being chosen as the Karnataka Chief Minister in 2013, Siddaramaiah announced he would retire from electoral politics and won’t contest more elections.

Meanwhile, MB Patil too also joined the list of chief ministerial faces for Karnataka Congress along with DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. Last week, he went on to mention that he is a contender for the CM post and that many other Congress leaders are in the line including DG Rao and KB Gowda.