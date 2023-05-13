'Siddaramaiah CM': Mysuru Man Gets Unique Tattoo As Congress Mulls Karnataka CM Name

After Congress swept the Karnataka polls Saturday, a Mysuru-based fan of former chief minister Siddaramaiah got himself a tattoo which read 'Siddaramaiah CM'. News of the man getting himself the tattoo came around noon. By 5 pm, the Congress was leading in 136 out of 224 seats, having won 114. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in 64 seats and HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal (Secular) was leading in 20 seats.

Having won Karnataka, the next question Congress will have to answer is who will be the chief minister. While the BJP had already made it clear that its chief ministerial face was Basavaraj Bommai, the grand old party will have to choose between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Siddaramaiah’s son this morning, stated his father “should become the chief minister for the interest of the state.”

"We will do anything to keep BJP out of power...In the interest of Karnataka, my father should become the CM," he said.

On the other side, DK Shivakumar got emotional and said that he had assured Sonia Gandhi that he “would deliver Karnataka.”

Siddaramaiah, the grand old party’s strongman, declared that the 2023 Assembly elections will be his last electoral battle. The Congress stalwart had also announced his retirement after becoming the chief minister of the state in 2013.

While Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar's fight for the position of Chief Minister made news during election campaigning, both leaders insisted that they were on the same team and presented a united front for the vote.

“He is an aspirant, I’m also an aspirant. In a democracy, anyone can have aspirations. I don’t think it is wrong to have an aspiration for democracy. The decision on the Chief Minister will be based on the opinion of the MLAs and the high command,” said Siddaramaiah.