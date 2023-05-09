Siddaramaiah Cries Foul Over Fake Letter In His Name: Handiwork Of Mischief Mongers

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday appealed to the people not to "take into account" a fake letter in his name, which is being circulated on social media.

The Congress strongman and Leader of Opposition termed it a "handiwork of mischief mongers of RSS".

"I appeal to the people that a fake letter has been written in my name addressing to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. This is not my letter. Some mischievous people hatched the conspiracy of creating a fake letter with an intention to create a dispute between me and Congress state president D K Shivakumar," Siddaramaiah said in a video message.

Clarifying that the letter was a fake one and not written by him, Siddaramaiah said, "The mischief mongers of RSS have made it viral on the social media. I appeal to all the people to reject this letter."

The Congress leader added that he would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission and the police asking them to find out people behind this fake letter and take action against them.

The elections to the 224-member assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.