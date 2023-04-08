Siddaramaiah Downplays Faceoff With Shivakumar Ahead Of Karnataka Polls; 'We're Cordial'

As the political mercury in Karnataka is rising, the tussle for power in Congress is taking the center stage. A day after a political faceoff occurred in Karnataka Congress over the seat distribution in some constituencies, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday attempted to downplay his purported differences with state party chief DK Shivakumar and said, “My relation with him is cordial.”

“My relationship with DK Shivakumar (Karnataka Congress president) is cordial. There are no differences between us. Of course, differences exist in democracy but it is not detrimental to the interests of the party,” senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Faceoff between Siddaramaiah & Shivakumar

As the Congress is all set to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka in the upcoming polls, infighting is likely to be seen in the party as both former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress state unit chief DK Shivakumar are the frontrunners in the chief ministerial race.

Speculations over Congress' chief ministerial candidate for Karnataka polls have intensified despite the party high command’s directive to not project anyone as the face ahead of the polls.

According to the sources, a faceoff between both the party leaders recently became visible when the final decision regarding seat distribution for Karnataka assembly elections 2023 was extended by a day due to an alleged disagreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar over the selection of candidates.

Who is the Congress CM Face?

Amid Congress’ strategy to not project its CM face before the elections, the tussle for power between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar is coming to the forefront as both of them are trying to pitch themselves for the post of Chief Minister in the state. While various reports are suggesting that DK Shivakumar might be the potential chief ministerial candidate of the Congress party if the party gains a majority in the Karnataka polls, Siddaramaiah is also pitching for himself as he has announced that this is his last election and he will retire from electoral politics by the next assembly polls.

Notably, the Congress party has already announced its candidates for 166 assembly seats in the 224-member Karnataka legislative assembly while the BJP has not declared its candidate for any seat.