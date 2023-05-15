Siddaramaiah In Delhi, Shivakumar Not: Congress Call On Karnataka CM Likely Tomorrow

Congress is likely to take a call on Karnataka Chief Minister on Wednesday, May 16, sources say. The development came after a high-stakes Congress leadership meeting in New Delhi following a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meet on Sunday evening. Siddaramaiah, one of the contenders for the chief ministerial post was in Delhi for the meeting, but DK Shivakumar, the man widely credited for the victory in Karnataka, was not. Sources say nearly 80 out of 135 Congress MLAs are backing Siddaramaiah in the contest and Shivakumar is said to have the backing of 40 MLAs.

This is a breaking story. More details will be updated.