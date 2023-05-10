Siddaramaiah Loses Cool Over Question On Resort Politics, Refuses To Respond

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah was talking to mediapersons when he lost his cool over a stinging question on resort politics. Siddaramaiah was talking to reporters when a question was asked of him over resort politics. He asked, "Why are you asking this question. Are you a BJP man?"

In reaction to the exit poll prediction that he will win the Varuna constituency with comfort, Siddaramaiah said there won't be a fractured mandate and Congress will win with a majority.

The CM contender from Congress party, Siddaramaiah is at loggerheads with DK Shivakumar, who is another face in the Congress party running for chief ministership.

On May 23, 2018, the government was established after both parties formed a post-election partnership. But in the year 2019, the Congress-JD(S) alliance was marred by crisis as 13 MLAs from the Congress and 3 MLAs from the JD(S) resigned from their positions in the legislative assembly in July 2019. As a result, the alliance government lost its majority in the state parliament. Following this, BS Yediyurappa claimed to form the state's administration and the BJP did so in Karnataka under his leadership.

Basavaraj Bommai took over as the state's 17th chief minister on July 28, 2021, after BS Yediyurappa resigned due to an unexpected political development inside the BJP.

Republic P-MARQ exit poll

The Republic P-MARQ exit poll indicated at the conclusion of the Karnataka elections 2023 on May 10 at 6:00 p.m. that Congress might have a slight edge over its competitors. The BJP is expected to come a close second, but the HD Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal (Secular) has the potential to be the kingmaker.

The following seat share for each party has been predicted by the Republic P-MARQ exit poll in Karnataka:



The Congress is expected to win 94 to 108 seats (40%), while the BJP is predicted to win 85 to 100 seats (36%). JD(S) is projected to win a seat share of 24–32 seats (17%) and 2–6 seats are expected to be won by others (7%).