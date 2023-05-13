Siddaramaiah Or Shivakumar? Cong To Be In A Tough Spot As It Inches Closer Towards Victory

As Congress is hopeful to form its government in Karnataka following its lead in the counting, the speculations over its chief ministerial face have intensified. While former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar are the leading contestants for the CM’s chair, the party has not yet officially revealed its choice for the post. Continuing its practice of not projecting anyone the Chief Minister face before the polls, the Congress High Command is likely to decide on who will become the next CM of Karnataka.

Meanwhile, as Congress is inching closer to its victory, the support for DK Shivakumar’s name as the chief ministerial candidate started gaining momentum in the state with his supporters stating that he should be made the Chief Minister.

Notably, winning the elections is not the only challenge in front of the Congress party as the next difficulty to lie in front of the party is to decide who – Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar – should be given the crown as these two leaders are the prime contenders in the Karnataka CM race. Apart from these two highly speculated leaders, another name that is doing rounds is of senior Congress leader G Parameshwara, who has also acknowledged the fact that he is among the chief ministerial aspirants.

Siddaramaiah's last polls?

Congress strongman Siddaramaiah, who goes without initials, pitched himself for the chief minister’s post stating that the 2023 Assembly polls will be his last electoral battle. However, this is not the first time that such a claim was made by him earlier in 2013 as well, the Congress stalwart announced his retirement after becoming the Chief Minister of the state.

While the tussle over the Chief Minister’s chair between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar attracted the headlines during the poll campaigning, both the leaders denied differences and projected a united show for the elections.

Denying conflict with Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah said, “He is an aspirant, I’m also an aspirant. In a democracy, anyone can have aspirations. I don’t think it is wrong to have an aspiration for democracy. The decision on the Chief Minister will be based on the opinion of the MLAs and the high command.

Notably, earlier in 2013, Siddaramaiah was elected as the Chief Minister of Karnataka after Congress adopted secret balloting to select the new CM. He led the Congress party to victory by achieving an absolute majority of 122 seats in the 224-member Assembly.

DK Shivakumar's best chance

Karnataka Congress chief and six-time MLA DK Shivakumar has waited long enough to become part of the race for Karnataka Chief Minister. It is speculated that this is Shivakumar’s best chance to make his candidature for the post if Congress gains power in the state. While he is facing tough competition from his rival and party colleague, Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar has a high chance to sit on the CM’s chair as he is considered close to Congress scion Rahul Gandhi. The closeness was also witnessed during the Karnataka leg of the Bharat Jodo yatra.

Notably, Shivakumar’s aspirations to become the Chief Minister are not just to prove himself but is also to take his vengeance from the saffron camp following his humiliation of spending two months in Tihar jail in 2019 on charges of money laundering and tax evasion.