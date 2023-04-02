Siddaramaiah Questions PM Modi’s Karnataka Program On April 9; ‘Has EC Given Permission?’

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to poll-bound Karnataka. The Congress leader raised objection and questioned as to how can the Prime Minister come and inaugurate a government program when the model code of conduct is already in force. PM Modi is slated to visit Karnataka on April 9 and inaugurate an event to mark the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger, according to sources as per ANI.

“How can PM visit Karnataka for a government program? Has the Election Commission given permission for this program? If EC has not given permission for this program, then it is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct,” said Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) & Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

How can PM visit Karnataka for a government program? Has the Election Commission given permission for this program? If EC has not given permission for this program, then it is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct: Karnataka LoP & Congress leader Siddaramaiah pic.twitter.com/uFFkMyEilN — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

PM Modi in Karnataka on April 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to visit Karnataka on April 9. This is the Prime Minister's eighth visit to the poll-bound state in 2023. During the tour, he is scheduled to attend an event on the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger. PM Modi is also scheduled to go on a safari tour in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, the news agency reported. "PM Modi will inaugurate a three-day mega event in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts on the occasion of the completion of 50 years of the Tiger Project," a source said as per the report.

It’s important to mention that since taking charge in 2014, this is the highest number of times PM Modi has visited a particular state in a single year. PM Modi is also likely to hold a meeting with party officials and workers to review the preparations for the polls scheduled for May 10. Parties are gearing up for the preparations for the assembly elections and have also declared the list of their candidates. The counting will be done on May 13.

According to the model code of conduct of the Election Commission (EC), from the time the elections are announced, the state or the Centre shall not make announcements that would amount to using the official position for its election campaign. Accordingly, ministers and other authorities shall not sanction grants/payments out of discretionary funds; Except the civil servants, no leader from any political parties can lay the foundation stones etc. of projects or schemes of any kind; Make any promises of doing any kind of development work; make any ad-hoc appointments in Government or related entities.