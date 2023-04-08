Siddaramaiah Raises Hand Amid Cloud Over Congress CM Face For Karnataka Elections

With Siddaramaiah reiterating that the upcoming Karnataka elections will be his last electoral battle, the Congress leader has once again pitched himself as the chief ministerial candidate for the party. The development comes amid the uncertainty in the Congress party over the selection of the candidate for the Chief Minister’s post if it comes to power in Karnataka.

"I am contesting from Varuna (assembly constituency) as it has been cleared by the party's high command. It's not that I am interested to contest but Kolar people want me to contest from there", he said.

Notably, the speculations over Congress' chief ministerial candidate for Karnataka polls have intensified despite the fact that the party's high command has decided to not declare anyone as the CM face ahead of the polls. Like Himachal Pradesh, the grand old party in Karnataka is also not declaring the chief ministerial candidate ahead of the polls in Karnataka and is likely to take a decision after the party wins the majority in the state.

According to reports, it has been suggested that the atmosphere in the Congress party has turned hot with both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar trying to win support ahead of the upcoming elections. Notably, both leaders are frontrunners in the chief ministerial race.

However, Siddaramaiah while speaking ANI downplayed his tussle with Shivakumar and said that he has a cordial relationship with him and everything is well between them. "My relationship with DK Shivakumar is cordial. There are no differences between us. Of course, differences exist in democracy but it is not detrimental to the interests of the party", the LoP said.

Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar?

The faceoff between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar is coming to the forefront as both leaders are trying to project themselves as the chief ministerial face of the Congress party in the polls scheduled for May 10 in the state. While various reports are suggesting that DK Shivakumar might be the potential chief ministerial candidate of the Congress party if the party gains a majority in the Karnataka polls, Siddaramaiah is also pitching for himself.

Notably, the Congress party has so far announced its list of 166 candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections.

Karnataka to go to polls on May 10

As per the Election Commission (EC), Karnataka will go to polls in a single phase on May 10, 2023, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. Announcing the dates for elections, Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the poll watchdog had laid special emphasis on new-age voters, women, transgender people, persons with disabilities, and vulnerable tribal groups.

Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the Assembly, currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and JD(S) has 28 seats.