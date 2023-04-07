Siddaramaiah Rakes Up Amul Vs Nandini Issue, Says BJP Plots To Destabilise Nandini

Karnataka's former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah raked up the Amul vs. Nandini issue once again ahead of the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls.

Instilling a sense of regionalism, the leader of the opposition of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Siddaramaiah appealed to Kannadigas to save Nandini milk after Amul announced its intention to enter the Karnataka market.

Amul has begun the distribution of milk and Yogurt from Thursday, April 6 online in Karnataka.

Amul was also selling milk in the Belagavi and Hubballi regions, but they have not been able to cater to demand, as the officials at Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Limited (KMF) say.

Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah said, "Banks built by our elders in Karnataka were eaten up. Prime Minister @narendramodi and Union Minister for Cooperation @AmitShah have hatched a plot to destabilise Nandini, which is a farmer's sanjeevini (lifeline). Watch out Kannadigas..."

He further added, "The state's dairy industry took a hit since the day @AmitShah, who is also the Union Cooperation Minister, proposed the merger of KMF and Amul. Amul is trying to enter through the back door in the face of strong opposition from Kannadigas to the merger proposal. Nandini milk and yoghurt have been disappearing in the state for the past few days. At the same time, sales of Amul products have increased. It is clear that all this is happening under the direct supervision of Minister @AmitShah."