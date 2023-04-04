'Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Only Dream To Be Karnataka CM': Bommai Exudes Confidence In BJP

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls in May, Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are "dreaming" about the Chief Minister's position, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asserted on Tuesday, April 4 saying that it will not come true.

The Karnataka CM claimed that the wellbeing of the state's citizens is not the Congress leaders' primary concern, but rather power and the position of chief minister.

CM Bommai continued by saying that for BJP, there will be an absolute majority. There will be certain constituencies where the outcome is unexpected. Leaders and party workers are confident. They want something, but who can tell how the people are feeling? After the outcome, people's opinions will be revealed. If there is no public support, even becoming an MLA is not possible. What Siddaramaiah said reflects the events taking place inside of Congress.''

Earlier, Siddaramaiah acknowledged that he and DK Shivakumar are both candidates for the top position, but on April 3 he allegedly asserted that the high command will not choose DK Shivakumar as the Chief Minister despite Shivakumar's bid for the position in the next state elections.

"What is being quoted in media is totally false. All I said is that the selection of the Chief Minister is a democratic process, I am an aspirant for CM and he (DK Shivakumar) is also an aspirant, but what they are saying is false," clarified Siddaramaiah amid ongoing rifts in Congress cadre in Karnataka.

The main issue appears to be the rivalry between Siddaramaiah, a previous Karnataka chief minister, and DK Shivakumar, the head of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), both of whom are vying for the position of chief minister in the 2023 elections in Karnataka.

As per the Election Commission, Karnataka will have elections in a single phase on May 10, 2023, and the results will be tallied on May 13. According to chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar, vulnerable tribal groups, women, transgender people, and new-age voters have all received special attention.