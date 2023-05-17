While the Congress is yet to make a formal announcement on who will be the chief minister of Karnataka, supporters of Siddaramaiah, the veteran leader and ex-chief minister, have started celebrating. Sources say the grand old party has made up its mind about Siddaramaiah becoming the next chief minister, and is now trying to convince DK Shivakumar into accepting the decision.

Prior to the celebrations, it was said that Congress was considering a rotational CM strategy with both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar serving the post. However, in the last meeting, no such strategy was discussed, according to sources. Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar is reported to have accepted the decision of the high command and that he is not giving up the top post on account of 'anger or rebellion'.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Supporters of senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah celebrate and burst firecrackers ahead of the decision on #KarnatakaCM post pic.twitter.com/n7rbwohw6p — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023

DK Shivakumar as deputy CM

Siddaramaiah will become the next Chief Minister of Karnataka seems like a decision sealed. According to reports, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar, who was also running for chief minister, has been granted the position of Deputy president Minister, with 15 to 17 of his aides being handed significant portfolios.

Between 2013 and 2018, Siddaramaiah served as the Congress government's Chief Minister for a five-year tenure. Siddaramaiah, who had evolved into a mass leader, also holds the distinction of delivering up to 13 state budgets as Finance Minister.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar met with party president Kharge and other top leaders in Karnataka to discuss government formation. According to sources, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi was also consulted on the appointment of chief minister and formation of the Karnataka administration.

On Monday afternoon, Congress leader Siddaramaiah came to the national capital to meet with key party officials. On Tuesday, DK Shivakumar arrived in Delhi.Shivakumar had already delayed his travel to the national capital on Monday evening due to health concerns, fueling rumours that all is not well in the party.

The newly-elected Congress MLAs passed a resolution on Sunday authorising party chairman Kharge to pick a leader of the Congress Legislature Party to serve as chief minister.