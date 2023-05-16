Siddaramaiah Tightlipped On K'taka CM Race After Meeting With Congress Leadership In Delhi

Siddaramaiah, the Congress veteran and a frontrunner for the post of Karnataka's Chief Minister, left Delhi's Lodhi Hotel late on Monday night, after meeting with the top leadership of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in Delhi. The 75-year-old leader arrived in the national capital by a special flight on Monday evening to meet with AICC leaders. However, after meeting the top brass of the AICC, he remained tightlipped and did not interact with reporters.

Notably, earlier when asked about the next CM in Karnataka, the Congress leaders said, "Let’s wait and see…I don’t know." Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar’s brother DK Suresh also arrived in Delhi and met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence on Monday evening.

Speaking to reporters about his meeting with Kharge, Suresh said, “I have met the AICC chief. I meet him whenever I come to Delhi. The same way I met him today. Our AICC general secretaries will let you know about other issues."

The suspense over the new Karnataka Chief Minister continues as DK Shivakumar, the KPCC chief, cancelled his visit to the national capital, citing 'health issues'. It is pertinent to mention that both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are frontrunners for the top post and were called by the AICC's top leadership for discussion.

My strength is 135 MLAs: Shivakumar

Amid the speculation of who will be the next CM in the southern state, the KPCC chief on Monday stated that his strength is 135 MLAs as under his presidency, the party won the said number of seats in the Assembly polls.

"We had made a one-line resolution, stating we will leave the matter to party high command, after that some might have shared their personal opinion. I don't have the strength to speak about other's numbers, my strength is 135, I'm the party president and under my presidency, the party has won 135 seats in Karnataka," Shivakumar stated.

According to sources, the central observers of Congress for Karnataka had already submitted their report to party president Mallikarjun Kharge. He will consult UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi to arrive at a final decision, party sources said on Monday.

Notably, the Grand Old Party, which registered a massive victory defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the results of the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, had been mulling over the choice of the CM.

