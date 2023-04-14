Siddaramaiah’s Long 45-year History In Karnataka Politics; Will Cong Bet On Him This Time?

With the Congress eying to grab power in the southern state of Karnataka in the upcoming polls, the party has decided to field its strongman and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from Varuna. An interesting battle will be seen in the Varuna constituency this election season as in order to challenge the Congress leader, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to field state Housing Minister V Somanna against Siddaramaiah.

The ups and downs in Siddaramaiah's career

Siddaramaiah, who is currently serving as the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, began his political career in 1978 and contested on a Bharatiya Lok Dal ticket from the Chamundeshwari constituency. Following his surprise win in 1983, the now-Congress leader joined the Janata Party and got re-elected from the same constituency.

With various political scenarios changing in Karnataka leading to the party's split, Siddaramaiah joined the Janata Dal (Secular) faction of HD Deve Gowda. Meanwhile, he served as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state twice. Interestingly, Siddaramaiah joined the Congress party after he was expelled from JD(S) following his differences with Deve Gowda.

Siddaramaiah was then elected as the Chief Minister of the state after Congress adopted secret balloting to select the new Chief Minister. He led the Congress party to victory by achieving an absolute majority of 122 seats in the 224-member Assembly in the 2013 polls.

Siddaramaiah’s last poll fight?

Announcing his contest from Varuna, the senior Congress leader reiterated that the upcoming Karnataka elections, scheduled for May 10, will be his last electoral battle. “I am contesting from Varuna assembly constituency as my native village comes under this constituency. This is going to be my last election. I will retire from electoral politics,” Siddaramaiah said.

Notably, in 2013, after he was elected as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah announced that he would retire from electoral politics. But during the 2018 Assembly polls, he contested the polls from two seats – Badami and Chamundeshwari. In fact, during the 2018 Assembly polls as well, Siddaramaiah made a similar announcement and said that he won’t contest the 2023 state election.

However, ditching his retirement process once again, the senior Congress leader and ex-Karnataka Chief Minister is all set to test his political mark from Varuna.

Who is the Congress CM face?

With Congress deciding to not reveal its CM face before the Karnataka elections, the tussle for power between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar is coming to the forefront as both are trying to pitch themselves for the top post.

Following the party’s decision, many are suggesting that DK Shivakumar might be the potential Chief Ministerial candidate of the Congress if the party gains a majority in the Karnataka polls. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah is also pitching himself for the post, given that it is his last electoral battle.