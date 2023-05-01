Siddaramaiah Asks BJP To Release Report Card Instead Of Manifesto; Terms Party As Betrayer

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka polls, scheduled to take place on May 10, Congress' Siddaramaiah termed the saffron party ‘betrayers’ and asked the party to release its report card instead of its manifesto. He further accused the party of not fulfilling its promises

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Siddaramaiah wrote, “Karnataka BJP should release their report card before their new manifesto. BJP leaders have no regards for the promises they make. They have not fulfilled more than 90% of their promises made in the previous elections. BJP means betrayers!!”

.@BJP4Karnataka should release their report card before their new manifesto.



BJP leaders have no regards for the promises they make. They have not fulfilled more than 90% of their promises made in the previous elections.



BJP means betrayers!! — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 1, 2023

BJP releases manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released the 'Praja Pranalike' (election manifesto) for the Karnataka Assembly polls and promised several welfare schemes for farmers and daily wage workers among others. Apart from this, the party also promised to develop the state's capital Bengaluru for the next generation by designating it as ‘State Capital Region’, and executing a comprehensive, technology-led city development program.

the saffron camp has also promised to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Karnataka based on the recommendations given by a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose.

The BJP manifesto was made on the basis of 900 suggestions taken from 170 Assembly constituencies and focuses on the development of nearly 38 sectors in Karnataka. As many as 17 national leaders were part of the manifesto drafting committee.

The manifesto was released by BJP chief JP Nadda in the presence of veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, former CM Sadananda Gowda and state party chief Nalin Kateel.